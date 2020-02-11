EuroMillions Results For February 11, 2020 & All You Need To Know About The Lottery

Euro Millions is known to be a transnational lottery that requires about seven correct numbers to win a jackpot. The lottery was initially launched on February 7, 2004, by France's Française des Jeux, Spain's Loterías y Apuestas del Estado and the United Kingdom's Camelot.

As per reports, only UK, France and Spain participated, with the Austrian, Belgian, Irish, Luxembourgish, Portuguese and Swiss lotteries joining for the October 8, 2004 draw. It is also reportedly said that one can win a minimum jackpot of €17 million, which can also roll up to an exciting €200 million.

Rules for EuroMillions lottery

Players must select five main numbers between 1 and 50, followed by two additional Lucky Star numbers between 1 and 12.

Ticket sales close on the day of the relevant draw at 20:30 CET (19:30 GMT).

All players must be aged 18 or over, with the exception of players within the UK, who must be aged 16 or over.

Here are six simple steps to play the Euro Million lottery

1. Select your number

To play the EuroMillions lottery, you must select five main numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Stars between 1 and 12.

2. Choose how many lines to play

Your slip is sub-divided into several 'boards' or 'lines', enabling you to submit more than one entry at the same time.

3. Choose your draws

You can select to enter the next Tuesday draw, the next Friday draw, or both for your lottery. You can also decide whether you want to play for two, three or four weeks well in advance. And also if you do not wish to purchase for multiple draws make sure you leave the box of selection blank.

4. Pay for your tickets

The costs for each line or number you enter into a single EuroMillions draw is £2.50. The price of the ticket also increases if you play multiple boards or select more than one draw.

5. Make sure you keep your ticket safe

If you have played EuroMillions at a National Lottery retailer, then you will need your ticket to be able to claim any prizes that you might win. Make sure you keep it in a safe place.

6. Check the results

It is you who will have to check the results if you buy your EuroMillions tickets in-store, as you will not be notified if you win. You can check the results of the lottery on the official site.

How to claim the amount?

Winner of Euromillions needs to check the ticket and call the number printed on the back of the ticket that would put them through to the lottery line. After the call, member of the National Lottery call centre calls the winner back with set of steps to follow in order to claim the prize. A dedicated team of the National Lottery helps winners through the entire process. After initial calls and confirmation, Andy Carter or one of his colleagues visit the winner the very next day or the day winner can allow a meeting.

Last EuroMillion Results

The last draw happened on February 7, 2020. The EuroMillions winning numbers of the last draw were 9, 15, 17, 25, 40 complementary and the two-star numbers were 3 and 9. The estimated jackpot was of €130 million.

