Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, August 25, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Credit: FLIPKART APP
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for its customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but can also answer general knowledge questions to win prizes. One such competition is the Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: Which Of These Players Did Not Score A Century In The 2015 ODI World Cup?
A1: Ajinkya Rahane
Q2: In Ramayana, Who Left Sita Near Sage Valmiki’s Ashram After Rama Banished Her?
A2: Lakshamana
Q3: In Which Field Does The Indian Government Give The Sant Kabir Award?
A3: Textile
Q4: Which Of These Is A Subdivision Of The Geological Time Period ‘Holocene’?
A4: Meghalaya
Q5: Who Is The Subject Of The Biographical Film ‘Kaptaan: The Making Of A Legend’?
A5: Imran Khan