Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, August 26, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for its customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but can also answer general knowledge questions to win prizes. One such competition is the Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers today, along with questions and other details of the competition.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above.

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes.

How to participate in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz?

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen.

Tap on 'More on Flipkart'.

Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'.

Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz.

Click on the banner to enter the contest.

An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen.

Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward.

Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers for Today, August 26, 2021

Q1:The sequel to which of these films will star Kartik Aaryan?

A1: Dostana

Q2: Who won the Filmfare Award for Best Director in 2017 for the film Dangal?

A2: Nitesh Tiwari

Q3: Miss Americana is a film directed by Lana Wilson based of which pop star?

A3: Taylor Swift

Q4: Which film is slightly based on the French short film, L’Accordeur?

A4: Andhadhun

Q5: Which American classic is based on The Von Trapp Family?

A5: Sound of Music