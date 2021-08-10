Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For August 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Find Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for August 10, 2021. Participate to win prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers

Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes

How to take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on August 10, 2021

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen

Tap on 'More on Flipkart'

Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'

Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Click on the banner to enter the contest.

An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen

Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward

Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today August 10, 2021

Q1. Which is the oldest and largest branch of Christianity?

A1. Roman Catholicism

Q2: Which of these Indian states borders the Gulf of Mannar?

A2. Tamil Nadu

Q3: One of the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold was by F N Souza. What was it titled?

A3. Birth

Q4: Sonia Gandhi succeeded whom as the INC President in 1998?

A4. Sitaram Kesri

Q5: Standing up to 1.8m, the tallest and heaviest cattle breed originated in?

A5. Italy

