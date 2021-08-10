Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For August 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1. Which is the oldest and largest branch of Christianity?
A1. Roman Catholicism
Q2: Which of these Indian states borders the Gulf of Mannar?
A2. Tamil Nadu
Q3: One of the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold was by F N Souza. What was it titled?
A3. Birth
Q4: Sonia Gandhi succeeded whom as the INC President in 1998?
A4. Sitaram Kesri
Q5: Standing up to 1.8m, the tallest and heaviest cattle breed originated in?
A5. Italy