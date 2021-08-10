Last Updated:

Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For August 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Get all Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers for August 10, 2021 here. Here's how you can take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz and win rewards.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Flipkart Daily Trivia

(IMAGE: FLIPKART APP)


Find Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for August 10, 2021. Participate to win prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers

Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition. 

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

  • Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above
  • Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
  • The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
  • The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes 

How to take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on August 10, 2021

  • Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.
  • Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.
  • After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen 
  • Tap on 'More on Flipkart'
  • Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'
  • Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz
  • Click on the banner to enter the contest.
  • An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen
  • Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward
  • Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today August 10, 2021

Q1. Which is the oldest and largest branch of Christianity?

A1. Roman Catholicism

READ | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For August 5, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Q2: Which of these Indian states borders the Gulf of Mannar?

A2. Tamil Nadu

READ | Flipkart Daily Trivia answers today for August 3, 2021: Answer and win exciting rewards

Q3: One of the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold was by F N Souza. What was it titled?

READ | ED issues show-cause notice of Rs 10,600 Cr to Flipkart for alleged forex violation

A3. Birth

READ | SC adjourns plea of Amazon and Flipkart against Karnataka HC's order on fair dealing probe

Q4: Sonia Gandhi succeeded whom as the INC President in 1998?

A4. Sitaram Kesri

Q5: Standing up to 1.8m, the tallest and heaviest cattle breed originated in?

A5. Italy

(IMAGE: FLIPKART APP)

READ | Amazon, Flipkart say 'will extend full cooperation' after SC refuses to halt CCI probe
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND