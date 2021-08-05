Last Updated:

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For August 5, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for August 5, 2021. Win special prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Flipkart Daily Trivia, Flipkart daily question and answer

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK/REPRESENTATIVE


Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz today has published answers for August 5, 2021. Flipkart has introduced a wide variety of quiz sections allowing the users to grab exciting prizes. The general knowledge section of Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz instructs the user to answer all the questions correctly and win a chance to grab different rewards and benefits the user with exciting offers that can be used for shopping and extra credits. Users not only bag prizes but also improve their general knowledge. Why not try your luck and win amazing prizes and offer every day. Exciting offers, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers, Super coins, and discount vouchers are awaiting. 

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

  • To participate in the daily quiz, One must fulfill the following criteria:
  • Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above
  • Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
  • The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
  • The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes 
  • Try and concur with the quiz daily
  • How to get started with the Daily quiz
  • Start playing with the following simple steps:
  • Download the Flipkart app using the google play store
  • Launch the Flipkart app
  • Click on menu > Flipkart game zone > click on Daily Trivia Quiz
  • Get started
  • The quiz takes place daily

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers for August 5, 2021

Question 1 Wonder Woman ____ is a sequel to the 2017 film Wonder Woman.

Answer: 1984

Question 2 Who among these was a part of the film Housefull 4?

Answer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Question 3  Jamtara, a city in ____ shares its name with a Netflix series.

Answer: Jharkhand

Question 4 Hellaro, a ___ film won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

Answer: Gujarati

Question  5 Which recent Netflix film is adapted from the book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’?

Answer : The Irishman

The questions are simple and interesting and lucky winners answering all the questions correctly will get a chance to win bonanza prizes, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super Coins, and Discount vouchers. Hurry and concur with your Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Today. The first 50,000 participants will be eligible for the GK quiz price. 

READ | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 11th: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

READ | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 13, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
READ | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 14, 2021: Answer and win exciting rewards
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND