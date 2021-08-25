Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz Answers For August 25, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz is conducted in a video format, wherein the participants have to watch a video and recognise fake and true information.
Flipkart is back with another season of Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz. The quiz is conducted in a video format, wherein the participants have to watch a video and recognise fake and true information in it. There are a total of 3 questions, and as soon as the questions are asked in the video, a user has to answer them by tapping on a 'fake' or 'not fake' button on their screens. Each participant has a total time of 10 seconds to punch in the answers. Keep reading for Flipkart Fake or Not quiz answers.
The Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz consists of three questions related to general trivia, which are asked in a video-show format. The host asks a question, followed by an on-screen timer of 10 seconds within which a participant has to tell whether the fact stated by the host is fake or not fake. Today's rewards for the winner of the quiz are Supercoins for every participant, Rs 100 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 10 winners and Supercoins for remaining winners. The questions refresh every day, and hence one can try for the mega prize daily.
Q1: The Pupil Contract When A Person Is Hungry
Answer 1: Fake
Q2: ‘Aam Aadmi Ka Adhikar’ Is A Phrase Associated With Ration Card
Answer 2: Fake
Q3: Ayurveda Is Not Among The Four Vedas
Answer 3: Not Fake
Q1: Saina Nehwal Holds A Brown Belt In Karate.
Answer 1: Not Fake
Q2: Katrina Kaif Has Seven Siblings.
Answer 2: Not Fake
Q3: Afghani Is The Currency Of Afghanistan.
Answer 3: Not Fake