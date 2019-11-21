Goa Lottery Sambad Results | Rajshree Everest Guru | Nov 21 | 4:30 PM

The coastal state of Goa practices lottery sambad very actively. Goa Lottery has monthly and weekly bumper lotteries apart from the Rajshree daily lotteries. Goa Lottery is a popular choice among the people as the pricing is affordable for all. The price per ticket is ₹5 for the afternoon Goa Lottery. The highest amount that can be won in Goa Lottery is ₹26.05 lakhs.

Goa Lottery Sambad Results Today

Prizes to be won in Goa Lottery afternoon slot

Goa lottery is one of the most famous lotteries in India. The Goa State Rajshree Lottery afternoon result is going to be declared at 4.30 pm. The winning price money for the Goa Lottery is ₹3 lakhs. The second prize is ₹10000 for ten people, and the third prize is ₹1000 for 15 people. There is also a fourth and fifth prize of ₹500 and ₹120 respectively. There are multiple consolation prizes of ₹1000 as well. The lottery results can be checked with the government gazette here.

Various Goa Lotteries in the afternoon slot for the week

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Magic Som Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Monday, and the first prize is ₹ 11 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Everest Mangal Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Tuesday, and the first prize is ₹ 3 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Everest Budh Lottery” – It is conducted every Wednesday, and the first prize is ₹ 3 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Everest Guru Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Thursday, and the first prize is ₹ 3 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Everest Shukra Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Friday, and the first prize is ₹ 3 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Everest Shani Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Saturday, and the first prize is ₹ 3 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Everest Ravi Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Sunday, and the first prize is ₹ 3 lakhs.

Goa witnesses most variants in lottery games, with monthly, weekly and daily options. On Saturdays, there are more than five lottery draws. For any lottery, if one becomes a winner, then an intact original ticket is mandatory. A mutilated or tampered lottery ticket is not acceptable by the lottery department. The ticket holders can check their results on the official website of Goa Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries http://nicgoa.nic.in/lotteries/apannel/results.php. The revenue collected through the selling of lotteries is used to provide better infrastructure and facilities to the Goans.

