Goa Lottery Sambad Results | Rajshree Daisy | 11:55 AM | Nov 21

The coastal state of Goa practices lottery sambad very actively. Goa Lottery has monthly and weekly bumper lotteries apart from the Rajshree daily lotteries. Goa Lottery is a popular choice among the people as the pricing is affordable for all. The price per ticket is ₹5 for the morning Goa Lottery. The highest amount that can be won in Goa Wednesday Green Lottery is ₹26.05 lakhs.

Goa Rajshree Daisy lottery Results Today

Prizes to be won in Goa Lottery morning slot

Goa lottery is one of the most famous lotteries in India. The Goa State Rajshree Lottery morning result is going to be declared at 11:55 am. The winning price money for the Goa Lottery is ₹26.05 lakhs. The second prize is ₹7000 for ten people, and the third prize is ₹2000 for 15 people. There is also a fourth and fifth prize of ₹500 and ₹250 respectively. There are multiple consolation prizes of ₹1000 as well. The lottery results can be checked with the government gazette here.

Various Goa Lotteries in the morning slot for the week

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Rose Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Monday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Lily Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Tuesday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Cosmos Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Wednesday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Daisy Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Thursday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Tulip Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Friday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Lotus Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Saturday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Flora Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Sunday, and the first prize is ₹ 26 lakhs.

Goa witnesses most variants in lottery games, with monthly, weekly and daily options. On Saturdays, there are more than five lottery draws. For any lottery, if one becomes a winner, then an intact original ticket is mandatory. A mutilated or tampered lottery ticket is not acceptable by the lottery department. The ticket holders can check their results on the official website of Goa Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries http://nicgoa.nic.in/lotteries/apannel/results.php. The revenue collected through the selling of lotteries is used to provide better infrastructure and facilities to the Goans.

