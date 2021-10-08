Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery NIirmal NR-245 Result Today October 08, 2021; Winners List

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-245 results today. The first prize winner gets Rs. 70 lakh.

kerala lottery

Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. However, now the time has changed, and the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The state of Kerala is one such state in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

On Friday, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala NIRMAL NR-245 Lottery results. The lucky draw for the Kerala NIRMAL NR-245 Lottery results is out for 2021. The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala NIRMAL NR-244 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 2 pm today. Each ticket is priced at Rs 250.

Kerala NIRMAL NR-245 Lottery Results are out for 08.10.2021

Kerala NIRMAL NR-245 Lottery Results October 8, 2021, will be announced in a few hours. Users can check the LIVE results by visiting the Kerala lottery website.

1st Prize - 70 lakh INR

  • NA- 174942

Consolation Prize - 8000 INR

  • NB 174942  NC 174942  
  • ND 174942  NE 174942  
  • NF 174942  NG 174942  
  • NH 174942  NJ 174942  
  • NK 174942  NL 174942  
  • NM 174942

2nd Prize  - 10 lakh INR

  • NF-787450

3rd Prize - 1 lakh INR

  • NA-709533
  • NB-264743
  • NC-484957
  • ND-734167
  • NE-645038
  • NF-849326
  • NG-371010
  • NH-864522
  • NJ-598850
  • NK-404518
  • NL-119359
  • NM-709448

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala NIRMAL NR 245 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries website to see if their luck has been favoured. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for this lucky draw will win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, and Rs 500, respectively. Consolation prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

