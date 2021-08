Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-236 Result Out For Today, 06.8.2021 - Winners List

On Thursday, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala NIRMAL NR 234 Lottery results. The lucky draw for the Kerala NIRMAL NR-234 Lottery results is out for 2021. The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala NIRMAL NR-234 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 2 pm today. Each ticket is priced at Rs 250.

Kerala NIRMAL NR-236 Lottery Results are out for 6.8.2021

Kerala NIRMAL NR-234 Lottery Results August 6, 2021, will be announced in a few hours. Users can check the LIVE results by visiting the Kerala lottery website.

1st Prize - 70 lakh INR

NA- 174942

Consolation Prize - 8000 INR

NB 174942 NC 174942

ND 174942 NE 174942

NF 174942 NG 174942

NH 174942 NJ 174942

NK 174942 NL 174942

NM 174942

2nd Prize - 10 lakh INR

NF-787450

3rd Prize - 1 lakh INR

NA-709533

NB-264743

NC-484957

ND-734167

NE-645038

NF-849326

NG-371010

NH-864522

NJ-598850

NK-404518

NL-119359

NM-709448

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala NIRMAL NR 236 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries website to see if their luck has been favoured. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for this lucky draw will win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, and Rs 500, respectively. Consolation prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

Steps to view the results

Follow these steps to view the results of Kerala NIRMAL NR-236 lucky draw:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery or follow this link - www.keralalotteries.com.

Step 2: You will be redirected to the official homepage of the Kerala state lottery. The Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen. Click on the link.

Step 3: On a fresh page, click on the NIRMAL NR-236 Lottery results in link

Step 4: The results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen.

Kerala NIRMAL NR-236 Lottery - Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.