Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-511 Result Today August 18; Winners List

On Wednesday, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala Akshaya AK-510 Lottery results. The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala Akshaya AK-509 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 3 pm today. Each ticket is priced at Rs250.

Kerala Akshaya AK-510 Lottery Results for Today - 18 August, 2021

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala Akshaya AK-510 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries website to see if their luck has been favoured. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 35 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for this lucky draw will win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively. Consolation prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

Steps to view the results

Follow these steps to view the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-510 lucky draw:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery or follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: You will be redirected to the official homepage of the Kerala state lottery website. The Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen. Click on the link

Step 3: On a fresh page, click on the Kerala Akshaya AK-510 Lottery results link

Step 4: The results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.