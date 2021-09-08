Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-514 Results For Today, September 08; Winners List

AKSHAYA AK-514 Kerala lottery results for 08.09.2021, are out. Check out the Kerala lottery result list for today. Karunya lottery first prize is Rs. 70 lakhs.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Every Wednesday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘AKSHAYA’ Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results for September 8 will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘AKSHAYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Saturday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery 

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹80 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and the seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹80 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

