Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-397 For December 9: Check Winning Numbers List

Karunya Plus KN-395 Kerala lottery results for 09.12.2021 are out. Check out Kerala lottery result list for today. Karunya Plus lottery prize is Rs. 70 lakhs.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
kerala lottery

Kerala


Karunya Plus KN-395 Kerala lottery results for 09.12.2021 are out. Check out Kerala lottery result list for today. Karunya Plus lottery prize is Rs. 70 lakhs.

Karunya Plus KN-395 Kerala lottery results for 09.12.2021 are out. Check out Kerala lottery result list for today. Karunya Plus lottery prize is Rs. 70 lakhs.

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

READ | ED raids PFI locations in Kerala as part of money laundering probe

KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Results will be out today by 3 pm.

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage.

READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi seeking sanction for Silver Line project

The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

READ | Kerala logs 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths
READ | Kerala University BEd Admission 2021: Second phase spot admission to begin from Dec 9
READ | Kerala CM condoles death of Gen Rawat, others in copter crash in TN
Tags: kerala lottery, kerala lottery result, lottery result
First Published:
COMMENT