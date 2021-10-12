Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Result Today 12 October 2021, Winners List

Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Kerala lottery results for 12 October are out. Check out Kerala lottery result list for today. Sthree Sakthi lottery prize is Rs.70 lakhs

Written By
Nehal Gautam
kerala lottery

kerala lottery result


Every Tuesday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘STHREE SAKTHI’ Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results for 12 October will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘STHREE SAKTHI lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated Tuesday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery 

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery are quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹5,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Results for Today

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-518 Result Today October 06, 2021; Winners List

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-389 Results October 07, 2021; Winners List

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery Result Today Nirmal NR-245 October 08, 2021; Check Winners List here

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

READ | Kerala Lottery Results: WIN WIN W-636 Results For Today, October 11; Winners List

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Tags: kerala lottery, kerala lottery result, lottery result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND