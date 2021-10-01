Last Updated:

Kerala Lottery Results: NIRMAL NR-244 Results For Today, October 1, 2021

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-244 results today. The first prize winner gets Rs. 70 lakh.

On Friday, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala NIRMAL NR-244 Lottery results. The lucky draw for the Kerala NIRMAL NR-244 Lottery results is out for 2021. The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala NIRMAL NR-244 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 2 pm today. Each ticket is priced at Rs 250.

Kerala NIRMAL NR-244 Lottery Results are out for 01.10.2021

Kerala NIRMAL NR-244 Lottery Results October 1, 2021, will be announced in a few hours. Users can check the LIVE results by visiting the Kerala lottery website.

1st Prize - 70 lakh INR

NA- 174942

Consolation Prize - 8000 INR

NB 174942  NC 174942  

ND 174942  NE 174942  

NF 174942  NG 174942  

NH 174942  NJ 174942  

NK 174942  NL 174942  

NM 174942

2nd Prize  - 10 lakh INR

NF-787450

3rd Prize - 1 lakh INR

NA-709533

NB-264743

NC-484957

ND-734167

NE-645038

NF-849326

NG-371010

NH-864522

NJ-598850

NK-404518

NL-119359

NM-709448

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala NIRMAL NR 244 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries website to see if their luck has been favoured. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for this lucky draw will win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, and Rs 500, respectively. Consolation prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

