Khanapara Teer Results And Updates | 3:45 PM And 4:15 PM | Dec 5, 2019

Khanapara Teer is an archery-based lottery that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is a group of 12 archery clubs from a particular locality of Shillong. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at 3:45 pm and 20 arrows in the second round at 4:15 pm.

Khanapara Teer F/R Result For December 5:

Khanapara Teer S/R Result December 5:

The guidelines of the Assam Teer betting amusements are basic. The player of this betting game needs to anticipate the last two digits of the complete number of arrows that hit the target. For instance, on the off chance that 1,568 arrows hit the target, the winning number for the lottery is the last two digits of 1,568 i.e. 68.

The results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/previous-results.php.

There are a large number of authorized Teer Betting counters operational over the state. Every morning, the Teer betting tickets are sold from 10 am to 3.30 pm. The general population put down their bet on numbers going from 0 to 99. Also, at 3.30 pm, the session of archery starts where archers shoot arrows at the target.

The results are for the first round are announced at 3:45 pm and the second round at 4:15 pm. A person can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on the second round. If one is able to predict the number of both the first and second round, it is called the ‘fourcast’, or forecast then the winning amount is much higher – as high as Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 gambled.

