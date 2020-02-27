Khanapara Teer Results Today 27.02.2020: Teer Result Numbers Live 3:45 PM And 4:15 PM

Khanapara Teer is an archery-based lottery that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is a group of 12 archery clubs from a particular locality of Shillong. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at 3:45 pm and 20 arrows in the second round at 4:15 pm.

Also Read: Juwai Teer Results Today 26.02.2020: Juwai Latumbai and Ladrymbai Teer Result Live

Khanapara Teer Result F/R and S/R Winning Numbers For February 27:

Also Read: Juwai Teer Results Today 25.02.2020: Juwai Latumbai and Ladrymbai Teer Result Live

The guidelines of the Assam Teer betting amusements are basic. The player of this betting game needs to anticipate the last two digits of the complete number of arrows that hit the target. For instance, on the off chance that 1,568 arrows hit the target, the winning number for the lottery is the last two digits of 1,568 i.e. 68.

The Khanapara teer results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/previous-results.php.

There are a large number of authorized Teer Betting counters operational over the state. Every morning, the Teer betting tickets are sold from 10 am to 3.30 pm. The general population put down their bet on numbers going from 0 to 99. Also, at 3.30 pm, the session of archery starts where archers shoot arrows at the target.

The results are for the first round are announced at 3:45 pm and the second round at 4:15 pm. A person can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on the second round. If one is able to predict the number of both the first and second round, it is called the ‘fourcast’, or forecast then the winning amount is much higher – as high as Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 gambled.

Assam Teer, Juwai Teer are the other famous teer games played every day except on Sundays.

For a considerable length of time, archery has been one of the conventional games played by the Khasi clan of Meghalaya. The wagering on these games is accepted to start someplace in the mid-twentieth century. Be that as it may, until the mid-1980s, betting on Teer games was prohibited by the state government.

Also Read: Juwai Teer Results Today 24.02.2020: Juwai Latumbai and Ladrymbai Teer Result Live

The Teer betting was legalised in 1982 after the state government understood that it could be a decent source of income. The Teer betting in the state is currently controlled under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.

On September 27,2018, The Meghalaya Assembly passed the Meghalaya Regulation of the Game of Arrow Shooting and the sale of Teer tickets Bill, 2018 to regulate the game of arrow shooting and the sale of Teer tickets.

The number of arrows should not be less than thirty and more than fifty and that the total number of arrows used in each round of shooting should be between seven hundred to two thousand in numbers.

The target will be of the type usually used in archery among the Khasis or Jaintias as the case may be.

The size of the target should be between 61 cm to 102 cm in height and 66 cm to 127 cm in circumference. The distance of the target from the shooters will not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters and the time within which all the shooters should complete one round of shooting should not exceed five minutes.



Also Read:Juwai Teer Results Today 22.02.2020: Juwai Latumbai and Ladrymbai Teer Result Live