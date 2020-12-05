Kolkata FF Result Today 5.12.2020: Kolkata Fatafat Online Result Live (Updated)

Kolkata garners high participation in lottery games. The Kolkata FF is very popular in the region amongst many players. The Kolkata FF lottery is in the form of ‘Satta Matka’ gaming style. Even though Matka is banned in India, there are few monitored working ‘Matka’ like the Kolkata FF. The winner of the game is the one who guesses the correct number after placing their guesses. Other than the above-mentioned game, Worli and Kalyan Matka games are also very popular in the region.

Kolkata FF Results Today – Dec 5

All about Kolkata FF Lottery

Interested participants will have to log on to the official website of the Kolkatta FF, www.KolkataFF.com. There are various kinds of Bazi’s in Kolkata FF that the player has to guess. Unlike regular lotteries, where the numbers are pre-determined, in this game, the player has to calculate the passing record number. Remember that this game can be played only after ample practice. The games have guessing tutorial videos and guiding videos on YouTube which can further give insights to Kolkata FF.

Prizes to be won in Kolkata FF result

Prizes to be won in Kolkata FF are varied. This game works on guessing a number by the participant. Also, the winning amount can vary from player to player. One Satta Matka can have multiple people guessing and the correct guess wins all the amount in one league. The game can be started with a certain amount at hand. Kolkatta FF result hahave multiple winners. Some Kolkata FF results have four Bazi in league winners and some have eight Bazi in league winners. The winner of the game is called the 'King'. However, there are a few more winners who are granted consolation prizes. Along with Kolkata FF, there are few other authorised games in the region, such as the Kalyan and Worli Matka games.

