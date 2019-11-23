Lottery Sambad Goa Rajshree Horse Results | 8:00 PM | November 23

The coastal state of Goa practices lottery sambad very actively. Goa Lottery has monthly and weekly bumper lotteries apart from the Rajshree daily lotteries. Goa Lottery is a popular choice among the people as the pricing is affordable for all. The price per ticket is ₹5 for the Evening Goa Lottery. The highest amount that can be won in Goa Wednesday Green Lottery is ₹26.05 lakhs.

Goa Rajshree Horse lottery Results Today

Prizes to be won in Goa Lottery Evening slot

Goa lottery is one of the most famous lotteries in India. The Goa State Rajshree Lottery Evening result is going to be declared at 8.00 pm. The winning price money for the Goa Lottery is ₹26 lakhs. The second prize is ₹7000 for ten people, and the third prize is ₹2000 for 15 people. There is also a fourth and fifth prize of ₹500 and ₹250 respectively. There are multiple consolation prizes of ₹1000 as well. The lottery results can be checked with the government gazette here.

Various Goa Lotteries in the Evening slot for the week

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Lion Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Monday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Tiger Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Tuesday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Camel Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Wednesday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Dove Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Thursday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Jaguar Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Friday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Horse Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Saturday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa State Lottery: “Rajshree Oyster Weekly Lottery” – It is conducted every Sunday, and the first prize is 26 lakhs.

Goa witnesses most variants in lottery games, with monthly, weekly and daily options. On Saturdays, there are more than five lottery draws. For any lottery, if one becomes a winner, then an intact original ticket is mandatory. A mutilated or tampered lottery ticket is not acceptable by the lottery department. The ticket holders can check their results on the official website of Goa Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries http://nicgoa.nic.in/lotteries/apannel/results.php. The revenue collected through the selling of lotteries is used to provide better infrastructure and facilities to the Goans.

