Lottery Sambad Goa Rajshree Lotus Sambad Results | 11:55 AM | November 23

The coastal state of Goa practices lottery sambad very actively. Goa Lottery has monthly and weekly bumper lotteries apart from the Rajshree daily lotteries. Goa Lottery is a popular choice among the people as the pricing is affordable for all. The price per ticket is ₹5 for the morning Goa Lottery. The highest amount that can be won in Goa Wednesday Green Lottery is ₹2 lakhs.
Goa lottery is one of the most famous lotteries in India. The Goa State Rajshree Lottery morning result is going to be declared at 11:55 am. The winning price money for the Goa Lottery is ₹26 lakhs. The second prize is ₹7000 for ten people, and the third prize is ₹2000 for 15 people. There is also a fourth and fifth prize of ₹500 and ₹250 respectively. There are multiple consolation prizes of ₹1000 as well. The lottery results can be checked with the government gazette here.
Goa witnesses most variants in lottery games, with monthly, weekly and daily options. On Saturdays, there are more than five lottery draws. For any lottery, if one becomes a winner, then an intact original ticket is mandatory. A mutilated or tampered lottery ticket is not acceptable by the lottery department. The ticket holders can check their results on the official website of Goa Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries http://nicgoa.nic.in/lotteries/apannel/results.php. The revenue collected through the selling of lotteries is used to provide better infrastructure and facilities to the Goans.
