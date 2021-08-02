Last Updated:

Lottery Sambad Result 02.08.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Loving Morning Results

Lottery Sambad Results for 02.08.2021 are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear Loving Morning live results and updates with winning numbers list.

Sikkim’s 'Dear Loving Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Monday. The ticket's face value is Rs 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly 'Dear Loiving Morning' Sikkim State lottery results will be announced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Today Results August 2

The Sikkim Lottery latest result for today will be updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Loving Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Sincere Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Faithful Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Kind Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Tender Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Gentle Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Affectionate Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

The prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs based on the Sikkim lottery result. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is the 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants after the Sikkim State lottery result is announced. The Sikkim Lottery latest result for today was updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

