Lottery Sambad Result 04.11.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Kind Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Kind Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Tuesday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Thursday's weekly lottery 'Dear Kind Morning' will be announced by 11.55 am.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results for November 4, 2021

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Loving Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Sincere Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Faithful Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Kind Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Tender Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Gentle Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Affectionate Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000, the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is the 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery's latest result for today were updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.