Last Updated:

Lottery Sambad Result 09.7.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Results

Lottery Sambad Results for 09.7.2021 are out. Watch Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning live results and updates with the list of the winning numbers.

Written By
Harshika Singh
lottery sambad

Lottery Sambad Result 09.7.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Results -(PIXABAY)


Nagaland's 'Dear Hooghly Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Friday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Hooghly Morning' will be announced by 11.55 AM.

 

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results July 9

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Nagaland Lottery are:

•    Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am.

      First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
•     Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am.         First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
•     Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at              11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
•     Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55           am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
•    Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am.          First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
•    Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55            am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
•    Nagaland Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am.              First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 7.3.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Affectionate Morning

 

The prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad


The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is the 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Nagaland Lottery latest result for today was updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://wwwnagalandlotteries.com/.

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 8.3.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Loving Morning

 

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 8.3.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 9.3.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sincere Morning
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 9.3.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Parrot
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND