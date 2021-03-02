Lottery Sambad Result 2.3.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' is a popular weekly lottery held on Tuesday. The cost of a single ticket is ₹6. The first prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple valid ticket holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners while the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to different valid winners. The 5th prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery will be announced at 4.00 PM.

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 1.3.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Sambad results | March 2

West Bengal state lottery has 7 weekly games in the afternoon. These games are stated below-