Last Updated:

Lottery Sambad Results For 12.8.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Kind Morning Results

Lottery Sambad Results for 12.08.2021, are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear Kind Morning results with winning numbers list Today Live here.

Written By
Digital Desk
Lottery sambad, Lottery Sambad results

Sikkim is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Sikkim's morning lottery sambad is popular. People in and around Sikkim get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Sikkim lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Sikkim  Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results for August 12, 2021

 

Sikkim’s 'Dear Kind Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Wednesday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and is given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Kind Morning' will be announced by 11.55 am.

READ | Lottery Sambad Results for 12.8.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear PADMA Morning

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

READ | Evening Lottery Sambad Results for 12.8.2021: Assam Lottery Results Today at 8 Pm

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

READ | Manipur Lottery Results for Today, 12.8.2021: Singam Gerbera Morning Lottery Results Live

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Kind Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

READ | Morning Lottery Sambad Results for 12.8.2021: Assam Lottery Results Today at 12 Pm

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

The prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is the 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery's latest result for today was updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND