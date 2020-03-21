Lottery Sambad Result 21.032020: Mizoram State Lottery Results Today 3 Pm

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct lotteries. It is legal in Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram. Mizoram lottery sambad is a popular lottery held every day. Mizoram lottery sambad results are announced at 03:00 pm, and the results can be checked here.

Prizes to be won in the Mizoram Daily Lottery Sambad

The ticket face value is ₹2. The first prize usually variates to either ₹8000. The second prize is ₹3,000. The third prize is ₹750, and the 4th prize is of ₹200. A 5th prize of ₹100 is granted, while the 6th prize is of ₹50 and is given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. There are multiple winners for each series. For example, Mizoram Silver will have a separate set of prize winners while the Mizoram Orange will have a separate set of winners on the same day. There are some bonus prizes given out as well.

Daily Mizoram Lotteries

Mizoram Silver 10 lottery

Mizoram Diamond 15 lottery

Mizoram Swan 20 lottery

Mizoram Roja 30 Lottery

Mizoram Gold 50 Lottery

Mizoram Orange 100 Lottery

Things to know about Mizoram Lottery Sambad

The lottery is conducted by Institutional Finance & State Lottery Government of Mizoram, Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl – 796 001, Mizoram. People can buy tickets from an authorised lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form by offline mode before submitting it at Institutional Finance & State Lottery of Mirozam. Refer to the official website here. Participants can check the result from the Mizoram lottery google play store app as well.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public. Prize money will be paid in the form of cheque/DD or directly transferred to the claimant's account after deducting necessary charges. The winners outside the state of Mizoram would be paid via demand draft.

