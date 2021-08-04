Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For August 4, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on July 31, 2021. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation on every Wednesday and Saturday, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.
The Lotto 6/49 lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at around 10:30 p.m. EST. Check here for the final results in some time. Take a look at the previous lottery winning numbers below.
The previous lottery took place on July 31, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were 07, 30, 37, 43, 47 & 49. The bonus winning number was 20. The jackpot prize for this Lotto 6/49 was $6 million. There were 86,119 cash prize winners during the last draw.
The Lotto 6/49 is an easy lottery game just like many other lotteries.