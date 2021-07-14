Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For July 14, 2021; Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Credit- Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash
Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on July 10, 2021. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The Lotto 6/49 results are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation on every Wednesday and Saturday, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.
The Lotto 6/49 lottery winning numbers and results will be announced around 10:30 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. Take a look at the previous lottery winning numbers below.
The previous lottery took place on July 10, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were-
The bonus winning number was 2. The jackpot prize for this Lotto 6/49 was $18,680,004. There were 900,488 cash prize winners during the last draw. You can also check out the price breakdown at the official Lotto 649 website.