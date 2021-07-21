Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For July 21, 2021; Winning Numbers

Quick links:
(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)
6/49 lotto draws happen every Wednesday and Saturday in Canada. Check Lotto 6/49 winning numbers and results for today, July 21, 2021, here.
Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on July 17, 2021. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The Lotto 6/49 results are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation every Wednesday and Saturday, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.
The Lotto 6/49 lottery winning numbers and results will be announced around 10:30 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. Take a look at the previous lottery winning numbers below.
The previous lottery took place on July 17, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were-
22
24
28
35
37
45
The bonus winning number was 49. The jackpot prize for this Lotto 6/49 was $6,000,000.00. There was a $1 million guaranteed cash prize during the last draw. You can also check out the price breakdown at the official Lotto 649 website.