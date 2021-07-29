Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For July 28, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on July 24, 2021. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation every Wednesday and Saturday, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.
The Lotto 6/49 lottery winning numbers and results will be announced around 10:30 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time above. Take a look at the previous lottery winning numbers below.
The previous lottery took place on July 24, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were –
1
5
7
19
37
45
The bonus winning number was 35. The jackpot prize for this Lotto 6/49 was $5 million CAD. There were 86,119 cash prize winners during the last draw.
The Lotto 6/49 is an easy lottery game just like many other lotteries.
The lottery was launched in Canada on June 30, 1982, and is functioning for more than three decades now.
Before the increase in the prices of tickets in June 30004, Lotto 6/49's largest jackpot was $26.4 million, on September 2, 1995.
According to the game's rules, one player can play Lotto 6/49 for only 26 weeks in a row.