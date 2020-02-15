Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 14 Is Out; Check Results Here

The national lottery for the country of Canada is known as Lotto Max. The winner of the lottery is awarded $50,000,000.00 cash prize. The Lotto Max lottery tickets are easily available on the official website. One can even contact the authorised retailers’ store which can be found all over the country. The Lotto Max lottery draws happen twice a week, that is Tuesdays and Fridays. The last draw was on February 11, 2020. The next Lotto max results will be announced at 9:30 pm on February 14, 2020. The results will be published on the website shortly.

How to play the Lotto Max lottery?

The player gets three sets of numbers per $5 play. Each such set consists of seven numbers within 1 to 50. The jackpot amount starts at $10 million and can go up to $70 million.

One can ask their lottery retailer or for a Quick Pick. They can also check the Lotto Max Selection Slip given on the Quick Pick box. The lottery terminal will randomly choose three sets of numbers for the player. One can also pool in their funds with friends to increase their chances to win.

The player can also opt for a combination ticket. They can win on it like a regular Lotto Max lottery. But since one can make multiple draws, the chances of winning also simultaneously increases. The player can go for the eight- and nine-number Combination Plays.

Previous winners

Lotto Max prizes

7/7 - $50,000,000.00

6/7 - $106,971.30

6/7 - $4,862.30

5/7 - $972.50

5/7 - $106.10

4/7 - $47.60

4/7 - $20.00

3/7 - $20.00

