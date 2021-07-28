Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Results Out For July 28, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Pixabay Chinigara
The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers have been announced. Draws of the two lotteries previously took place on July 24, 2021. Check for the final results below for July 28, 2021.
The Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery winning numbers for July 28, 2021 are:
09
17
46
47
36
02
+
19
The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers are:
50
09
31
46
04
39
+
02
