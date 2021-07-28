Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Results Out For July 28, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for July 28, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers have been announced. Draws of the two lotteries previously took place on July 24, 2021. Check for the final results below for July 28, 2021.

Winning Numbers for Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2

The Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery winning numbers for July 28, 2021 are:

09

17

46

47

36

02

+

19

The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers are:

50

09

31

46

04

39

+

02

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.

There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.



