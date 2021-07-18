Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For July 17, 2021

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Here are today’s (July 17, 2021), Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results.

The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for July 17, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on July 14, 2021.

Lotto winning numbers: 04, 11, 18, 20, 35, 41 + 45

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 17, 23, 27, 33, 35, 52 + 19

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers: 05, 07, 20, 42, 44, 49 + 38

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results and Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 14, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were:

13

22

26

44

46

52

+

27

The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were

04

13

15

19

31

38

+

32

The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were

01

03

14

22

33

37

+

41

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt. There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

(IMAGE: CHINIGARAY/PIXABAY)