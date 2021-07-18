Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For July 17, 2021

Quick links:
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Here are today’s (July 17, 2021), Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results.
The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on July 14, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 14, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were:
13
22
26
44
46
52
+
27
The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were
04
13
15
19
31
38
+
32
The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
01
03
14
22
33
37
+
41
