Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For July 24, 2021

Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for July 24, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on July 21, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results and Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 21, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 03,06,13,23,28,31. The bonus winning number was 21. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 17, 29, 49, 50, 51,52 and the bonus number was 15. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 08,13,24,35,37,52 and the Bonus number was 16.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.