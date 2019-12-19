Maharashtra Lottery Akshar Pushkaraj Results | Dec 19 | Thursday | 4:15 PM

The Maharashtra State Lottery came into existence on April 12, 1969. Maharashtra state lotteries conduct the ‘Akshar Pushkaraj’ Lottery every Thursday at 4:15 pm. The lotteries conducted by Maharashtra state are legal under the amendment and have been active since then. The Akshar Pushkaraj Lottery results for October 31th will be announced soon. The state government has brought this lottery to existence so that the common man does not fall prey to duplicate lottery tickets.

Prizes to be won in Maharashtra Akshar Pushkaraj Lottery

The first prize winner of the Maharashtra Lottery gets to take home ₹ 7 lakhs. The second prize winner of the Maharashtra Lottery gets ₹ 2,000. Then, there are third and fourth prize winners for the lottery. The third position of the Maharashtra Lottery winner gets to take home a sum of ₹ 1000. Followed by that, the fourth prize winner of Maharashtra Lottery gets a sum of ₹ 500. The fifth prize winner of the lottery gets to take home ₹ 200. The sixth prize winner of the lottery gets to take home ₹ 100, which is given to 600 random numbers common to all series. Apart from this, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 7,000, which is given to multiple people.

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Som Results| Dec 16 | Monday | 4:30 PM

Akshar Pushkaraj Lottery Results for Today

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery SagarLaxmi Results | Dec 16 | Monday | 4:15 PM

Other Maharashtra State Lotteries over the week

Sunday Maharashtra Lottery

Maha.Mohini Weekly Draw

Surabhi Ravi Weekly Draw

Monday Maharashtra Lottery

SagarLaxmi Weekly Draw

Surabhi Som Weekly Draw

Tuesday Maharashtra Lottery

Padmini Weekly Draw

Surabhi Mangal Weekly Draw

Wednesday Maharashtra Lottery

Akshay Weekly Draw

Surabhi Budh Weekly Draw

Thursday Maharashtra Lottery

Akarshak Pushkaraj Weekly Draw

Surabhi Guru Weekly Draw

Friday Maharashtra Lottery

VaibhavLaxmi Weekly Draw

Surabhi Shukra Weekly Draw

Saturday Maharashtra Lottery

MaharashtraLaxmi Weekly Draw

Surbhi Shani Weekly Draw

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Som Results | Dec 16 | 4:45 PM

Things to remember

The state of Maharashtra shows immense participation in the lotteries. A large number of people wish to their luck to take home large sums of money. But the ticket holders need to keep certain things in mind. The tickets that the Maharashtra Lottery winners are going to present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery ticket should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport size photographs.

Also Read: Maharashtra Sayadri Mini Lottery Results | Dec 16 | Monday | 5:15 PM