The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Maharashtra Lottery GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi Results 5 PM 28.03.2020 Saturday

Lottery

Maharashtra lottery results are announced at 5:00 pm daily. Get all the GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi lottery results, announcements and updates for March 28 here.

Written By Karan Gupta | Mumbai | Updated On:
maharashtra lottery

The Maharashtra State Lottery came into existence from April 12, 1969. The state conducts various lotteries on a daily and weekly basis. The Maharashtra state lotteries hold GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi Lottery on Saturdays. The time of the lottery draw is 5:00 pm. The lotteries conducted by the Maharashtra state are legal under the amendment and active since then. The GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi Lottery results will be announced soon. The state government has brought this lottery to existence so that the common man does not fall prey to duplicate lottery tickets.

GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi Lottery Results for Today

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery GaneshLaxmi Dhan Results 5 PM 27.03.2020 Friday

Prizes to be won in the Maharashtra Lottery

The Saturday lottery titled GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi has many prizes. The first prize winner of the Maharashtra Lottery gets to take home ₹ 10,000. The second prize winner of the Maharashtra Lottery gets ₹ 5,000. Then, there are third and fourth prize winners for the lottery. The third position of the Maharashtra Lottery winner gets to take home a sum of ₹ 2,000. Followed by that, the fourth prize winner of Maharashtra Lottery gets a sum of ₹ 1,000. Apart from this, there is a fifth prize which is a sum of ₹ 400. The fifth prize of the Maharashtra Lottery is given to 75 random numbers.

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery VaibhavLaxmi Results 4:15 PM 27.03.2020 Friday

Other Maharashtra Lotteries over the week

Sunday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Ravi Weekly Draw

Monday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Bhagyashali Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Som Weekly Draw

Tuesday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Shubh Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Mangal Weekly Draw

Wednesday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Vijayee Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Budh Weekly Draw

Thursday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Gaurav Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Guru Weekly Draw

Friday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Dhan Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Shukra Weekly Draw

Saturday Maharashtra Lottery

  • GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi Weekly Draw
  • Surabhi Shani Weekly Draw

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Shukra Results 4:30 PM 27.03.2020 Friday

Things to remember for Maharashtra Lottery

The state of Maharashtra has shown huge participation in the lottery. A large number of people try their luck to take home large sums of money. But there are certain things that they must keep in mind. The tickets that the Maharashtra Lottery winners are going to present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery ticket should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport size photographs.

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Shukra Results 4:45 PM 27.03.2020 Friday

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS