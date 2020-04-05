Maharashtra Lottery GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Results 5 PM 05.04.2020 Sunday

The Maharashtra State Lottery came into existence from April 12, 1969. The state conducts various lotteries on a daily and weekly basis. The Maharashtra state lotteries hold GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Lottery on Sundays. The time of the lottery draw is 5:00 pm. The lotteries conducted by the Maharashtra state are legal under the amendment and active since then. The GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Lottery results will be announced soon. The state government has brought this lottery to existence so that the common man does not fall prey to duplicate lottery tickets.

GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Lottery Results for Today

Prizes to be won in the Maharashtra Lottery

The Sunday lottery titled GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav has many prizes. The first prize winner of the Maharashtra Lottery gets to take home ₹ 10,000. The second prize winner of the Maharashtra Lottery gets ₹ 5,000. Then, there are third and fourth prize winners for the lottery. The third position of the Maharashtra Lottery winner gets to take home a sum of ₹ 2,000. Followed by that, the fourth prize winner of Maharashtra Lottery gets a sum of ₹ 1,000. Apart from this, there is a fifth prize which is a sum of ₹ 400. The fifth prize of the Maharashtra Lottery is given to 75 random numbers.

Other Maharashtra Lotteries over the week

Sunday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Weekly Draw

Surabhi Ravi Weekly Draw

Monday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Bhagyashali Weekly Draw

Surabhi Som Weekly Draw

Tuesday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Shubh Weekly Draw

Surabhi Mangal Weekly Draw

Wednesday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Vijayee Weekly Draw

Surabhi Budh Weekly Draw

Thursday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Gaurav Weekly Draw

Surabhi Guru Weekly Draw

Friday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Dhan Weekly Draw

Surabhi Shukra Weekly Draw

Saturday Maharashtra Lottery

GaneshLaxmi Smrudhi Weekly Draw

Surabhi Shani Weekly Draw

Things to remember for Maharashtra Lottery

The state of Maharashtra has shown huge participation in the lottery. A large number of people try their luck to take home large sums of money. But there are certain things that they must keep in mind. The tickets that the Maharashtra Lottery winners are going to present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery ticket should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport size photographs.

