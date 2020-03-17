The Debate
Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Mangal Results 4:45 PM 17.03.2020 Tuesday

Lottery

Maharashtra lottery results are announced at 4:45 pm daily. Get Maharashtra MahaGajLaxmi Mangal lottery results, announcements and updates for March 17 here.

maharashtra lottery

The Maharashtra State Lotteries Morning results are finally out. The results of the several lotteries regulated by the Directorate of Maharashtra State Lotteries are announced every day. The participants of the lottery can check the results on the official website once announced. Maharashtra’s 'Maha GajLaxmi Mangal’ lottery is a popular weekly lottery held on Tuesday. The government of Maharashtra organizes different types of lotteries each day between Monday to Sunday under the 'Maharashtra State Lotteries' banner.

Maha GajLaxmi Mangal Lottery Results for Today


Maharashtra: State Lottery Results | 'Maha GajLaxmi Mangal’ Lottery Results Announced At 04:45 pm; 1st Prize To Be ₹10,000.

The seven weekly contests organized by Maharashtra Lottery are -

  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Ravi’ – It is conducted every Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 04:45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.
  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Som’ – It is conducted every Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 04:45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.
  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Mangal’ – It is conducted every Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 04:45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.
  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Budh’ – It is conducted every Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 04:45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.
  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Guru’ – It is conducted every Monday evening, and the results are declared at 04:45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.
  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Shukra’ – It is conducted every Monday evening, and the results are declared at 04:45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.
  • Maharashtra Lottery – ‘GajLaxmi Shani’ – It is conducted every Monday evening, and the results are declared at 04.45 pm. First prize value is ₹10 thousand.

Prize structure of Maharashtra Lottery

The cost of one ticket is ₹6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹7 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹2,000. The third prize holder can claim ₹1,000. The 4th prize holder can claim ₹250. There is a 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹500.

