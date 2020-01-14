Maharashtra Lottery Sayadri MahaLaxmi Results | Jan 14 | Tuesday | 5:15 PM

The Maharashtra State Lottery came into existence from April 12, 1969. Maharashtra state lotteries conduct 'Maharashtra Sayadri MahaLaxmi’ Lottery' every Tuesday at 5:15 pm. The lotteries conducted by the Maharashtra state are legal under the amendment. The 'Maharashtra Sayadri MahaLaxmi’ Lottery results will be announced soon. The state government has brought this lottery to existence so that the common man does not fall prey to duplicate lottery tickets.

Prizes to be won in the Maharashtra Sayadri MahaLaxmi Lottery

The Tuesday lottery is titled 'Maharashtra Sayadri MahaLaxmi’ lottery. Though there are not many prizes for the 'Maharashtra Sayadri MahaLaxmi’ Lottery, the winning-prizes are very exciting. The first common prize winner of the lottery gets to take home a sum of ₹10,000. The second prize of the lottery consists of ₹1000. The second lottery is not allocated to a single person. Instead, there are multiple numbers that win the second prize. The third prize is given to 50 random numbers, each taking home ₹350. The results for the lottery will be announced soon.

Maharashtra Sayadri MahaLaxmi Lottery Results for Today

Other Maharashtra State Lotteries over the week

Monday

Maharashtra State Lottery announces “Sagar Lakshmi” lottery on Mondays

Maharashtra Sayadri Mini

Tuesday

Maharastra State Lottery announces “Padmini” every Tuesday

Wednesday

Maharashtra State Lottery announces “Akshay” Lottery results every Wednesday

Maharashtra Platinum Mini

Thursday

Maharashtra State Lottery announces “Akarshak Pushkaraj” lottery results every Sunday

The state also announces Mini Gold Lottery on Sundays

Friday

The Maharashtra State Lottery announces Vaibhav Lakshmi Lottery results on Fridays

Saturdays

The Maharashtra State Lottery announces the winners of Maharashtra Lakshmi Lottery results

There is one more lottery titled Maharashtra Silver Mini

Sundays

Maharashtra Mohini weekly lottery

Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Weekly Lottery

Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav Weekly Lottery

Things to remember about the lottery.

The state of Maharashtra shows immense participation in lotteries. A large number of people try their luck to take home large sums of money with this lottery but the ticket holders need to keep certain things in mind. The tickets that the winners are going to present should be intact and without any damage. Presenting a mutilated ticket will not be accepted and he/she shall not be given the prize money. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport size photographs to claim the prize.

