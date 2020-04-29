Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Budh Results 4:30 PM 29.04.2020 Wednesday

The Maharashtra Lottery began on April 12, 1969. Maharashtra state authorities conduct Surbhi Budh every Wednesday at 4.30 pm. The Maharashtra Lottery is legal under the latest amendment and has been active since the legalization of lotteries in India. Surbhi Lottery results can be checked for the Maharashtra Wednesday lottery on the official website. The Maharashtra government created lottery schemes so that common people are not cheated because of illegal gambling or duplicate lottery tickets.

Prizes to be won in Surbhi Budh Lottery slot

The price per ticket ranges from ₹ 6 - ₹ 10 which is affordable to many. The first prize winner gets to take home a large sum of ₹ 10,000. The second prize winner gets to take ₹ 180. There is only one winner in the first place. There are 70 randomly selected second place winners in the Surbhi Budh Lottery.

Also Read:Maharashtra Lottery Sayadri Mahalaxmi Results Apr 28 Tuesday 5:15 Pm

Surbhi Budh Lottery Results for Today

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Padmini Results 4:15 PM 28.04.2020 Tuesday

Various Surbhi lotteries over the week

The Maharashtra State: Surbhi Ravi Lottery – Conducted every Sunday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4.30 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

The Maharashtra State: Surbhi Som Lottery – Conducted every Monday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4.30 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

The Maharashtra State: Surbhi Mangal Lottery – Conducted every Tuesday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4.30 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

The Maharashtra State: Surbhi Budh Lottery – Conducted every Wednesday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4.30 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

The Maharashtra State Surbhi Guru Lottery – Conducted every Thursday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4.30 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

The Maharashtra State Surbhi Shukra Lottery – Conducted every Friday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4.30 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

The Maharashtra State Surbhi Shani Lottery – Conducted every Saturday afternoon, and the results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize is ₹ 10,000.

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Mangal Results 4:45 PM 28.04.2020 Tuesday

Important things to remember for Surbhi Lottery

If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government recognized photo ID and passport size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets. You can contact the Maharashtra State Lottery department for the prize claim.

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Mangal Results 4:30 PM 28.04.2020 Tuesday