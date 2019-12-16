Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Som Results| Dec 16 | Monday | 4:30 PM

The Maharashtra Lottery began on April 12, 1969. Maharashtra state authorities conduct Surbhi Som every Monday at 4.30 pm. The Maharashtra Lottery is legal under the latest amendment and has been active since the legalization of lotteries in India. Surbhi Lottery results can be checked for the Maharashtra Monday lottery on the official website. The Maharashtra government created lottery schemes so that common people are not cheated because of illegal gambling or duplicate lottery tickets.
The price per ticket ranges from ₹ 6 - ₹ 10 which is affordable to many. The first prize winner gets to take home a large sum of ₹ 10,000. The second prize winner gets to take ₹ 180. There is only one winner in the first place. There are 70 randomly selected second place winners in the Surbhi Som Lottery.
Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Mohini Results and Updates | Dec 15 | 4:15 PM
Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Ravi Results and Updates | Dec 15 | 4:30 PM
Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Ravi Results | Dec 15 | 4:45 PM
If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government recognized photo ID and passport size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets. You can contact the Maharashtra State Lottery department for the prize claim.
Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery GaneshLaxmi Vaibhav Results | Dec 15 | 5:00 PM