Mega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 11th - $40 Million Prize

Mega Millions Lottery, originally known as the Big Game, is one of the most popular America Lotteries that is held in 45 states, the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions Lottery is drawn every Tuesday and Friday, at 11 PM EST, irrespective of whether it is a holiday or not. The minimum Jackpot for the Lottery is ₹40 Million and if there are no winners for the week, then the Jackpot doubles for the next week. However, the odds of winning the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is around 1: 302,575,350. Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday, January 11, 2020.

Mega Millions Lottery rules and how to play

Each play of Mega Millions Lottery requires a payment of $2.00. The player may also choose to pay $3.00 to activate the Megaplier, which will multiply the non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, or 5.

Once the player has paid the game fee, they need to choose five numbers from 1 to 70. After that, they have to choose a sixth number from 1 to 25.

The first five numbers will have to match with the five numbers pulled out of a bag of 70 white balls.

The sixth number will have to match with the one gold ball pulled out of a bag of 25 gold balls.

Only when all six numbers (5 White balls and one gold ball) match with the six winning numbers (in any order), will the player win the Jackpot.

The minimum value of the Jackpot is $40 million and will rise by a minimum of $5 million per draw.

Other than the jackpot, there are eight other winning numbers for Mega Millions Lottery.

If a player has five matching white balls, they win $1,000,000. If they have four white matches and match the gold ball as well, then they win $10,000.

Just four white matches win $500 while matching three whites and the gold ball wins $200.

Finally, just three white matches or two whites and the gold match will only earn $10. One white ball and the gold ball matching will earn $4, and just matching the gold ball will earn only $2.

If a player wins the jackpot, they can either opt for the Annuity option or the cast option. In the Annuity option, the player will receive only a portion of their prize money, with the rest being given to them in increments over the course of 29 years, with each payment being 5% bigger than the last one.

Cash option gives the entire prize money to the jackpot winner within one year.

