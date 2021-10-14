MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Result: Check Live Streaming, Important Dates, Results And More

As a part of the Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is conducting a lottery draw of the Konkan board lottery on Thursday. Thereafter, anyone who has applied for the lottery can now check the live webcast or Love streaming of the lottery draw online on their official website.

The lottery which covers a large number of people in Maharashtra will also provide the benefit of availing Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for the winners and further they will receive a subsidy of Rs 2.67 lakh into their loan account.

MHADA Lottery result 2021

The MHADA Konkan board lottery draw event has been undertaken for providing affordable housing opportunities to potential buyers from economically weaker, lower, middle, and higher-income groups of the society. Under these, a total of 6,170 houses will be provided to the people under the aforementioned categories.

Thereafter, individuals having a monthly income of below Rs 25,000 can apply for the economically weaker section followed by the people with an income between Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000, who can apply for the lower-income section houses. Meanwhile, people with a monthly income of above Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 can apply for middle and higher-income group sections.

MHADA Lottery 2021 Mumbai area list

Meanwhile, the houses under the scheme will cover areas such as Virar, Mira Road, Shirdhon, Khoni, Gotheghar, Vengurla, and many more.

MHADA Konkan Board Lottery result today

People who have applied for the lottery can check their results anytime at the official website of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. Currently, people can see the MHADA lottery live streaming.

MHADA Konkan Board Lottery result 2021: Mumbai dates

People who have applied for the lottery need to know the important dates of the MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2021.

Online registration starts on August 24, 2021

Registrations close on September 23, 2021

Publication of final accepted applications on October 5, 2021

Lottery draw date on October 14, 2021

Lottery refund on October 21, 2021

How to check MHADA lottery result 2021

Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and a new page will appear in front of you

Log in with your username and password on the homepage of the official portal created during registration under the website.

Next, go to the latest update section available for the concerned department.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Search for MHADA lottery draw result list 2021.

Click on the provided link for the result of the lottery.

Results will be displayed in front of the screen.

Take a printout of the available list or you can directly check your name in the list.



Image: Unsplash/Pixabay