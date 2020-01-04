Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Prized | Jan 4 | 4 PM

Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results

The first prize winner gets ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The Dear Respect lottery sambad result is announced every Sunday at 4:00 pm. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games that are stated below-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Precious” – It is conducted on Monday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Loved” – It is conducted on Tuesday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Valuable” – It is conducted on Wednesday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Worthy” – It is conducted on Thursday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Admire” – It is conducted on Friday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Prized” – It is conducted on Saturday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Respect” – It is conducted on Sunday afternoon, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Important Things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

