Nirmal NR - 157 Kerala Lottery Result 31.01.2020 - Winners List

Lottery

Nirmal NR-157 Kerala lottery results for 31.01.2020 are out. Check out all the Kerala lottery result list for today. NR-157 first prize is Rs. 70 lakhs

Written By Roshan Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
kerala lottery

Every Monday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results for January 10 will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Friday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery 

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery are quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹65 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

Kerala NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-157) Lottery Results for Today

 

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Published:
