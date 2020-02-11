The Debate
Oz Lotto Results For February 11, 2020 - Draw 1356 Now Announced

Lottery

Oz Lotto results for February 11, 2020- Draw 1356 is now announced. Read to know more about the winning main numbers and supplementary numbers of the Oz Lotto

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
oz lotto results

Introduced almost three decades ago in 1994, Oz Lotto is Australia's first national lottery game. It is extremely popular because of its large amount of jackpots. The largest Oz Lotto jackpot till now was of $100,000,000 in December 2013, wherein one in three Australian adults had purchased the ticket.

Oz Lotto is owned by Tatts Group and is administered by its lottery brand 'the Lott' in all the Australian States apart from Western Australia, where the lottery is administered by Lotterywest. The draw takes place each Tuesday at 8.30 pm AEST. 

How to play Oz Lotto?

A single game of Oz Lotto requires one to choose 7 numbers from 1 to 45. Every Tuesday, 9 balls are randomly drawn from 45 balls which are numbered from 1 to 45. The first 7 balls are the winning numbers whereas the last 2 balls are considered the supplementary numbers. These supplementary numbers are used to determine prizes in Divisions 2, 4 and 7.

The cost of each standard game is $2.30.All the Oz Lotto entries close at 7:25 pm AEST/8:25 pm AEDT on Tuesdays. Although the draw now requires seven numbers to be selected, the minimum prize level comprising  3 winning numbers and 1 of the supplementary numbers has remained unchanged, which leads to seven prize divisions given as follows:

Division Winning Numbers Required Probability (Single Game)
1st Division 7 1 in 45,379,620
2nd Division 6 + supplementary 1 in 3,241,401
3rd Division 6 1 in 180,078
4th Division 5 + one or both supplementary 1 in 29,602
5th Division 5 1 in 3,430
6th Division 4 1 in 154
7th Division 3 + one or both supplementary 1 in 87
Any Prize   1 in 55

Oz Lotto results for February 11, 2020 (Draw 1356)

  • Main Numbers

31, 8, 24, 26, 21, 19, 20

  • Supplementary Numbers

1, 12

Div Match Dividends Winners
Division 1 7 Main Numbers $0.00 0
Division 2 6 Main Numbers, 1 Supplementary  $30,739.85 3
Division 3 6 Main Numbers $30,739.85 50
Division 4 5 Main Numbers, 1 Supplementary $265.35 368
Division 5 5 Main Numbers $49.45 2303
Division 6 4 Main Numbers $23.10 56354
Division 7 3 Main Numbers, 1 Supplementary $13.75 106056

