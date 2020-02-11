Oz Lotto Results For February 11, 2020 - Draw 1356 Now Announced

Introduced almost three decades ago in 1994, Oz Lotto is Australia's first national lottery game. It is extremely popular because of its large amount of jackpots. The largest Oz Lotto jackpot till now was of $100,000,000 in December 2013, wherein one in three Australian adults had purchased the ticket.

Oz Lotto is owned by Tatts Group and is administered by its lottery brand 'the Lott' in all the Australian States apart from Western Australia, where the lottery is administered by Lotterywest. The draw takes place each Tuesday at 8.30 pm AEST.

How to play Oz Lotto?

A single game of Oz Lotto requires one to choose 7 numbers from 1 to 45. Every Tuesday, 9 balls are randomly drawn from 45 balls which are numbered from 1 to 45. The first 7 balls are the winning numbers whereas the last 2 balls are considered the supplementary numbers. These supplementary numbers are used to determine prizes in Divisions 2, 4 and 7.

The cost of each standard game is $2.30.All the Oz Lotto entries close at 7:25 pm AEST/8:25 pm AEDT on Tuesdays. Although the draw now requires seven numbers to be selected, the minimum prize level comprising 3 winning numbers and 1 of the supplementary numbers has remained unchanged, which leads to seven prize divisions given as follows:

Division Winning Numbers Required Probability (Single Game) 1st Division 7 1 in 45,379,620 2nd Division 6 + supplementary 1 in 3,241,401 3rd Division 6 1 in 180,078 4th Division 5 + one or both supplementary 1 in 29,602 5th Division 5 1 in 3,430 6th Division 4 1 in 154 7th Division 3 + one or both supplementary 1 in 87 Any Prize 1 in 55

Oz Lotto results for February 11, 2020 (Draw 1356)

Main Numbers

31, 8, 24, 26, 21, 19, 20

Supplementary Numbers

1, 12

Div Match Dividends Winners Division 1 7 Main Numbers $0.00 0 Division 2 6 Main Numbers, 1 Supplementary $30,739.85 3 Division 3 6 Main Numbers $30,739.85 50 Division 4 5 Main Numbers, 1 Supplementary $265.35 368 Division 5 5 Main Numbers $49.45 2303 Division 6 4 Main Numbers $23.10 56354 Division 7 3 Main Numbers, 1 Supplementary $13.75 106056

