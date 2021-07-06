Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For July 6, 2021; Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is handled by ITHUBA Holdings. This lottery, like many other lotteries, can be played by a player who is 18 years or above. The Powerball lottery has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. These lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for July 6, 2021.

The Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Powerball lottery is approximately R77 million. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is less than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated to be R75 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Previous Winning numbers

The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery took place on June 29, 2021. The timing for this lottery was also 9:00 p.m. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R117 million. Whereas the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 45, 9, 49, 8, and 16. The bonus number was 18. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R92 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?