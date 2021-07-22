Powerball Lottery 1314 Results For July 22, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is conducted in the country of Australia. The Powerball lottery in Australia is presented every Thursday and is a weekly lotto game. The Australian Powerball lottery presents an opportunity to win approximately AUD 150 million!

Powerball Australia winning numbers for tonight, July 22, 2021 – Lottery Number 1314

For the Australian Powerball results that will be announced on July 22, 2021, the jackpot prize is approximately AUD 150 million. The draw has been announced today at 8:30 pm AEST and the winning numbers are 28, 25, 15, 13, 20, 29, 16, and the Powerball no is 11.

Australian Powerball previous results

The winning numbers for July 15, 2021, game were (in numerical order)

25

32

17

16

03

11

26

Powerball number was 02

The winning numbers for July 08, 2021, were (in numerical order)

07

08

17

09

19

32

15

Powerball number was 06.

The winning numbers for July 1, 2021, were (in numerical order)

13

19

18

17

11

16

20

Powerball number was 15.

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 number. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrel that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.

Cost of the Australian Powerball ticket and Jackpot price

The winner for the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery?

Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.

Interesting Facts about Australian Powerball Lottery

First draw - May 23, 1996

Highest Jackpot - AUD 150 million on September 19, 2019

Odds of winning Powerball Jackpot - 1 in 134,490,400

Odds of winning any prize - 1 in 44

Game format over the years:

Prior to March 2013 - 5/45 Regular Balls, 1/45 Powerball

After March 2013 and before April 13, 2018 - 6/40 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

April 13, 2018 onwards - 7/35 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

Some differences between Australian Powerball and the American Powerball

Australian version has 20 Powerballs while its American counterpart has 26

Lottery prizes in the USA are taxed, while Australian Powerball winners have to pay no taxes