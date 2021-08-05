Powerball USA Lottery Results For August 5, 2021: Check The Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. The next draw date is tonight, August 5, 2021. The estimated jackpot prize for August 5, is estimated to be $211 Million USD. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for August 5, 2021

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST. The last lottery took place on July 31, 2021, at its usual time. Here are the winning numbers.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned the previous Powerball lottery was held on July 31, 2021. The winning numbers for the lottery on July 31, 2021, were: 1 - 21 - 22 - 34 - 47 and the Power Ball was 04. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $199 Million USD. Now the jackpot prize for August 5, 2021, is estimated to be $211 Million USD.

How to play a Powerball lottery game?

The minimum Powerball lottery bet costs $2.

In the game, every player must select up to five numbers from a set of 69 numbers.

Players also have to choose one number from 26 Red Powerball.

The order of drawn numbers on the lottery tickets is irrelevant and will not matter

If a player pays an extra $1, he may activate the Power Play option, which will multiply the lower-tier winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x.

To win the Powerball lottery jackpot, one must match all the five numbers in any order, and also the red Powerball number.

Although it has a catch to it, which can be seen in the official chart of Powerball lottery winnings

Facts about Powerball Lottery

Started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name was changed to Powerball on April 19, 1992

The $1.586 billion jackpot on January 13, 2016, was the largest lottery jackpot ever

Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn.

There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot

