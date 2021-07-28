Powerball USA Lottery Results For July 28, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results have been announced. Check below for the final results. The last lottery took place on July 21, 2021, at its usual time.
As mentioned the previous Powerball lottery was held on July 21, 2021. The winning numbers for lottery on July 28, 2021 are:
27
28
44
67
68
And the Power Ball was 11.
The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $186 Million USD. The jackpot prize for July 28, 2021, is the same.
01
04
11
59
67
And the Power Ball was 10.
The jackpot prize for July 28, 2021 is $186 Million USD.
Started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name was changed to Powerball on April 19, 1992. The $1.586 billion jackpot was held on January 13, 2016 which was clearly the largest lottery jackpot ever
Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn.
There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot.