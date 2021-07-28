Powerball USA Lottery Results For July 28, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for July 28, 2021

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results have been announced. Check below for the final results. The last lottery took place on July 21, 2021, at its usual time.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned the previous Powerball lottery was held on July 21, 2021. The winning numbers for lottery on July 28, 2021 are:

27

28

44

67

68

And the Power Ball was 11.

The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $186 Million USD. The jackpot prize for July 28, 2021, is the same.

Powerball results for July 28, 2021

01

04

11

59

67

And the Power Ball was 10.

The jackpot prize for July 28, 2021 is $186 Million USD.

How to play Powerball lottery game?

The minimum Powerball lottery bet costs $2.

In the game, every player must select up to five numbers from a set of 69 numbers.

Players also have to choose one number from 26 Red Powerball.

The order of drawn numbers on the lottery tickets is irrelevant and will not matter.

If a player pays an extra $1, he may activate the Power Play option, which will multiply the lower-tier winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x.

To win the Powerball lottery jackpot, one must match all the five numbers in any order, and also the red Powerball number.

Although it has a catch to it, which can be seen in the official chart of Powerball lottery winnings

Facts about Powerball Lottery

Started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name was changed to Powerball on April 19, 1992. The $1.586 billion jackpot was held on January 13, 2016 which was clearly the largest lottery jackpot ever

Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn.

There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot.